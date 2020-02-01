Procession honoring N.C. soldier killed overseas will begin at noon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A procession honoring Spc. Antonio Moore is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1.
Moore, who was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, Moore is expected to arrive at Wilmington International Airport at noon on Saturday then depart the airport between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m.
WECT is expected to follow the procession live on air and online starting at noon.
Here is the planned procession route:
- South on 23rd St
- East on MLK
- South on College
- Right on Shipyard
- Right on 41st St
- Wilmington Burial and Cremation
“We would like to extend our family’s heartfelt gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support as we grieve the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend. Tony was larger than life, full of love and proud to serve this country. We take comfort in knowing that he was doing what he loved along with the stories and pictures that have been shared from all of those that knew and loved him. The family is deeply appreciative of the continuous outpouring of love from the citizens of this community and ask all of those wishing to make a monetary donation to allow us time to establish a dedicated account in honor Antonio. Details of the established account will be provided at later time,” a statement from his family says.
Later Friday evening, an account was set up to accept donations in Spc. Moore’s name. The proceeds will benefit the Hoggard football program.
Moore’s family requests that anyone wanting to send flowers, ribbons, food or flags direct them to:
Northside Bridge Builders Building (1019 Princess Street Wilmington, North Carolina) starting January 30, 2020 from 9-5.
The Bridge Builders are also passing out American flags and yellow lapel pins to those who plan on attending the services or planning to line the streets when Moore’s body is transported from the airport to Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.
Details on the motorcade will be released soon.
For those who would like to send cards, please mail them to:
Renee Graham C/O Specialist Antonio Moore
