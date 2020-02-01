Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss conspiracy and bribery counts against a North Carolina insurance magnate and two associates. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected the motions filed by Greg E. Lindberg, John Gray and John Palermo in an order released Friday. The indictment charges the three with trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with up to $2 million in campaign funds in return for his removing or replacing the regulator that examined insurance business. Prosecutors have said Causey helped them uncover the scheme. The decision means the case against the three is set to go to trial in February.