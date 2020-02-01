Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
National Democrat group backs Georgia's Warnock for Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the race to challenge Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. He has also been endorsed by Georgia’s 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams. Loeffler was recently appointed to the seat and must now run for it in a November special election for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term. Democrats Ed Tarver and Matt Lieberman are also running, as is Republican Rep. Doug Collins. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is backing Loeffler.
GEORGIA SENATE ELECTION LAW
Georgia official seeks study before setting primary election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's chief elections administrator says rules shouldn't change for elections this year. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday that he believes Georgia should hold party primaries to select nominees before special elections. Now, all candidates run against each other regardless of party. But Raffensperger wants a study and no changes now. A bill in the state House would require primaries before a special election to the U.S. Senate this year. That vote includes appointed incumbent Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. But chances of a primary nose-dived Thursday when the bill was returned to committee.
OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Crews removing capsized ship hope to beat hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The team overseeing removal plans for a cargo ship that capsized on the Georgia coast in September wants to surround the vessel with a giant mesh screen before cutting it into pieces. An Army Corps of Engineers document issued Tuesday says the salvage team hopes to remove all large sections of the South Korean ship Golden Ray before hurricane season starts June 1. The plan submitted to the Army Corps for a permit would fence in the shipwreck using mesh netting that stretches from the surface to the seabed. The mesh would be anchored to dozens of steel pilings driven into the sea floor. The Golden Ray was leaving the Port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles Sept. 8 when it overturned in the shipping channel.
OBIT-ANNE COX CHAMBERS
Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100
ATLANTA (AP) — Newspaper heiress Anne Cox Chambers has died at the age of 100. Chambers was a business executive, diplomat, philanthropist and one of the country's richest women. She served as a director of her family's media empire, Cox Enterprises Inc. And she was an avid supporter of Democrats, promoting President Jimmy Carter's political career and later door-knocking for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign. She served as Carter's ambassador to Belgium and spent much of her later years focused on charitable giving. Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion.
COLLEGE STUDENT SLAIN
2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student
Prosecutors say a man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student. The indictment against 21-year-old Barron Brantley and 22-year-old Jordyn Jones was announced Friday. Police say Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park. Court records say Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones' boyfriend, Brantley, got involved. Atlanta police say Brantley strangled Crawford, then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta.
THREATS-ARREST
Georgia man accused of threatening to shoot up workplace
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man made comments to a co-worker about bringing an assault rifle to work and “shooting up the place.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that 24-year-old Michael C. Hudgins was arrested Tuesday. He faces a terroristic threats and acts charge, as well as gun and drug charges. The release says Hudgins told a co-worker at Continental Tire's Aldora Mills facility in Barnesville that he planned to bring an AK 47 rifle to work for an attack Saturday. It was not immediately clear whether Hudgins had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Some issues reported on Georgia voting machines in election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has used a special state House election to work out more kinks with the state's new voting machines. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger traveled to the southwest Georgia district to observe the election in a race that drew about 5,000 votes. The Republican tells news outlets that the state's new ballot markers and counters performed well and that voters experienced “just two minor issues.” But state Democrats and poll watchers say they observed more problems, including failures of ballot markers, ballot printers and scanners as well as a lack of voter privacy. The big test looming for the new equipment is the March 24 presidential primary.
LANDFILL DOCUMENTS
Confidential Georgia documents recovered in S Carolina trash
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Confidential documents from a Georgia state agency that should have been destroyed when they were discarded have been found in a South Carolina landfill. Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian says the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services documents were found among piles of trash in Graniteville last week. Guidelines require such documents to be shredded or burned. The Georgia agency's deputy division director and general counsel says the recovered documents were being stored in a secure warehouse in Georgia. Officials didn't say how they ended up across state lines. Killian said the disposal company wouldn't knowingly accept material from outside the county.