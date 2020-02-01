Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Hurricanes had tied the score with a goal by Sebastian Aho on a power play of their own just 70 seconds earlier. But Aho was called for a hooking penalty with 2:34 remaining, and the Golden Knights won a faceoff and scored the winning goal with just 6 seconds elapsed on the penalty. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for Vegas. Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny also scored for the Golden Knights. Teuvo Teravainen and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina, and Petr Mrazek had 33 saves.