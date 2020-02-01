Hartsville community looks to each other for support following deadly shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Hartsville community continues to grapple with the tragic loss of three men after a shooting last weekend at Mac’s Lounge.
“My hearts really breaking for the family,” said Susan Winburn, who organized the event. “I don’t know them personally, but they will be in my prayers, each and everyone.”
Garrett Bakhsh, 18, Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were all killed in a shooting this past Sunday at Mac’s Lounge.
"I’ve seen these types of things happen in different cities and I have heard about it on the news but never this close to home," said Collin Reason, a Hartsville resident.
Community members gathered with candles at the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center. Many in attendance were hugging, praying, and supporting each other.
Several residents who attended the vigil said they frequent Mac's Lounge themselves, including Collin Reason, whose sister was in the bar when the shooting happened.
He said she is still struggling to deal with what she saw.
"She’s still shaken up by it and, hopefully, she will be able to cope with it in the future, but for right now, and for everyone really, it gonna be pretty tough," said Reason.
In addition to the three men who were killed, three others were injured. Now, those living in Hartsville are still wondering how this could happen in their small town.
"It’s a great little town it’s a great place,” Reason added. “It’s just a shame something like this had to happen."
