Gamecock senior leads charge past Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior forward Maik Kotsar on Friday said to expect to see an "aggressive" version of himself on the court for the final eleven regular-season games.
On Saturday, at home against Missouri, Kotsar delivers on that promise. He posts his second double-double of the season in South Carolina's win, 76-54. Kotsar tallies a season-high 21 points and grabs eleven rebounds.
With the win, South Carolina improves to 13-8 overall, 5-3 in league play. The Gamecocks have now won five of their last six games.
The Gamecocks had the Tigers chasing their tails from the onset. South Carolina started the game on an 8-0 run and never trailed. USC shot 51% from the field for the entire game.
And, unlike in several previous games, the Gamecocks avoided foul trouble. South Carolina committed only 17 personal fouls, six below their season average of 23 per game. A solid defensive effort to suffocate Missouri's offense.
The Tigers buckled under South Carolina’s defensive pressure. The Tigers turned it over 17 times. Mizzou made only 19 baskets on 32.8% shooting.
