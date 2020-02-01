First Alert Forecast: Tracking gradual clearing skies and warmer temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The gloomy weather will slowly move east, allowing for the sunshine to return along with warmer temperatures.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It’s a First Alert Night. Expect heavy areas of rain to move farther east.
· Overnight, we’ll see low clouds, fog, drizzle and some light rain lingering around. Low temps will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Areas of fog and drizzle are possible. A couple of stray showers could mix in, too. Skies will slowly clear later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· We’re tracking warmer weather Sunday into next week. Highs will be near 70 Monday through next Thursday.
· More rain moves in Tuesday PM through next Friday. A couple of thunderstorms could mix in as well. We’ll keep you posted.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We’ve been tracking rain through the Midlands for much of the day. However, the heaviest moisture will continue pushing farther east, but some of the light rain and areas of drizzle will stick around tonight through the overnight. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
On Saturday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds during the day, along with areas of fog, mist and drizzle. A couple of sprinkles or light showers could mix in. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, expect slow clearing by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Drier weather moves in for Sunday. In fact, we’re forecasting mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday is Groundhog Day by the way.
Even warmer weather moves in next week as high pressure shifts offshore. We’re forecasting highs in the low 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies.
Highs temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday. However, at the same time, we’ll be tracking scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday and possibly early Friday. We’ll let you know if we issue any Alert Days next week.
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy and Cold. Areas of rain, mist, drizzle and fog. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and Foggy. Areas of mist and drizzle (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70..
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
