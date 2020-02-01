First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Clouds...Then Carolina Sunshine Returns!

Hang In There! Big Improvement On The Way!
Low pressure that brought us the clouds and rain is moving away. We’ll still have a good amount of clouds today and a slight chance of showers by late afternoon as a quick little disturbance rolls through the state, however BIG improvements on the way for Sunday and into next week.
Sunday will be super with Highs in the 60s and by Monday, we'll be in the 70s.
Middle of next week we'll watch our next storm system that could produce widespread thunderstorms by Thursday.
Weather Highlights:
- Still covered in clouds today with a bit of sunshine. L:ate day shower possible
- Sunday through Tuesday looking great! Highs in the 60s to Lower 70s
- Rain and storms return Wednesday and Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers. Highs lower 50s
Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows middle 30s
Sunday (Groundhog Day): Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Monday Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s
