19-year-old wanted, could be with missing 14-year-old girl, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man could be with a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said.
Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, is wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Deputies said he was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday with a 14-year-old girl who ran away with him. The girl has run away from home before, RCSD said.
Thomas could be driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a S.C. license plate of PBJ-139.
Anyone who sees Thomas or knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
