19-year-old wanted, could be with missing 14-year-old girl, deputies say
Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, is wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | January 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 4:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man could be with a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said.

Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, is wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said he was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday with a 14-year-old girl who ran away with him. The girl has run away from home before, RCSD said.

Thomas could be driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a S.C. license plate of PBJ-139.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

