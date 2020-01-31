Seal at Riverbanks Zoo predicts winner of Super Bowl LIV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo got in on some Super Bowl fun by letting one of its seals predict the winner of the big game.
Gambit, a 13-year-old harbor seal, got to make the big decision Friday afternoon.
Zookeepers tossed two footballs into the seals’ pool during a feeding demonstration -- one marked with the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo and one with the San Francisco 49ers’ logo.
Gambit went right for Kansas City, bringing the ball back to trainers in just a matter of seconds.
The zoo said its seals are 1 for 1 in picking Super Bowl winners, so we’ll have to see how this game plays out.
