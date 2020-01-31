RCSD: 6 dogs seized, woman arrested in connection with dogfighting operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested 35-year-old Chasity Hammonds on an “aminal fighting or baiting” charge.
On Jan. 15, deputies arrived at a home located on the 500 block of Atterbury Drive after receiving tips from the community about suspicious activity. As they investigated the area, deputies found several dogs that appeared to be hurt and malnourished in the home’s backyard.
One of the dogs, according to RCSD, suffered extensive injuries that appeared to come from being in a dog fight. Officials said that dog was found in an elevated crate and had not been treated for its injuries.
In total, six dogs were seized and taken to be examined and treated at the Columbia Animal Shelter.
Hammonds had until Jan. 21 to try to reclaim the dogs. However, the dogs are now in the permanent custody of the shelter.
