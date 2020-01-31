Police look for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a missing 2-year-old last seen near Plantation Road in Socastee.
According to a press release, Adeline Maltese was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit with roses on it and no shoes. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department said the child was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about Adeline’s location is asked to call local authorities immediately.
