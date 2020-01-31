Pick of the litter: which PAALS pups stayed for us to follow and which pups found new homes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS PAALS pups went from six to three, but it was a happy departure. We promise!
That's because after the pups went through behavioral testing a week ago, three of the pups went off to their new training programs. Two went up north and one went out west to Texas.
So does PAALS get to keep any? We told you in our last story about the breeding cooperative that PAALS participates in.
Drumroll, please…
Three puppies will stay here with us!
Formerly known as Tulip, Juniper and Cedar, the puppies are now known as Sassy, Hayden, and Skip. The behavior testing they went through is meant to test the puppies’ fear, prey drive, and their trust. All of that will help trainers understand each puppy as they begin their service training. PAALS Executive Director Jen Rogers said it's always bittersweet to see puppies go to new homes, but the impact makes it worth it.
"I still get notes from a puppy that we sent to New York years ago that went out to work with a veteran in New York City,” Rogers said. “She sometimes sends us gifts and notes thanking us and telling us about how much that dog has changed her life. It really is amazing to be a part of a bigger ripple than here in South Carolina."
The puppies will go through their first weekend of foster training classes this upcoming weekend. Stay tuned to WIS #MoreAt4 to learn more about the puppies’ journey!
We will update you each week on their training, progress and, of course, puppy-breath cuteness.
