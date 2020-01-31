MUST WATCH: Adorable S.C. basset hound doesn’t want her walk to end

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A cute little basset hound from Georgetown is capturing the hearts of many.
Tracy Buck posted a video of her 9-year-old basset hound named Stella who hates it when her walk is over. In the video you can see Stella laying on her side and then her back, ignoring Buck who wants to continue with the walk.
Buck said that Stella can be very stubborn and will flop over when it’s time to go home from a walk.
She added that they live on a dead-end, 25 mph road with little traffic so Stella is not in danger when she lays along the road.
