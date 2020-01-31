Law enforcement hosts town hall in an effort to eliminate human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From 2018 to 2019, human trafficking in our state increased by a staggering 360%, according to a recent report released by Attorney General Alan Wilson.
On Thursday, a community town hall was held at the Wiley Kennedy Foundation, pushing for changes to help with the elimination of human trafficking. Wilson, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook were in attendance.
One of the speakers was Heather Pound, who is a survivor of human trafficking. She stressed the importance of people looking out for one another and that if you see something, say something.
"I think it's so important to let people know this is happening in your backyard. That its not just something that happens in other places and across the country, but right here, I live here, I'm from here. This is an area that I know well because of being trafficked in," said Pound.
Law enforcement also emphasized that young people are most affected. They also noted that eradicating human trafficking is a major focus for them moving forward.
