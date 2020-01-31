Governor extends order for flags to be flown at half-staff for NC soldier killed in Syria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has extended an order for all United States and North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Spc. Antonio I. Moore, who died in a rollover crash in Syria.
The flags were originally ordered at half-staff from Monday, January 27, until Sunday, February 2. On Friday, the order was extended to state that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Tuesday, February 4.
Army Spc. Moore, of Wilmington, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Deir ez Zor Province. He died in a crash Friday while conducting route clearing operations.
“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore," said Gov. Cooper in a statement to WBTV. "We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion.”
The 22-year-old was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C.
Moore enlisted in May 2017, and this was his first deployment.
“Antonio was one of the best in our formation," said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. "He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”
Moore’s awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.
