Gamecocks set defensive records in dominant 87-32 win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WIS) - Every active member of the Gamecocks roster contributed on Thursday to help top-ranked South Carolina dominate Ole Miss 87-32.
The Gamecocks opened the contest on a 27-0 run that lasted deep into the second quarter. At the 4:01 mark, Ole Miss scored their first points of the game.
Carolina would go on to take a 32-2 lead at the half. Ole Miss was held to just 26% shooting from the field.
Mimi Reid led the team with 12 points.
As for Carolina, Laeticia Amihere was the team’s top scorer with 16 points. Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each came away with 10 points while Destanni Henderson finished the contest with nine.
The Gamecocks set new program records for fewest points allowed in a single quarter since the 2015-16 season and fewest points allowed in the first half. They also tied the program record for fewest points allowed in SEC play.
South Carolina, now owners of a 14-game winning streak, will host Tennessee on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.
