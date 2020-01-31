Fourth suspect wanted for stealing items from home arrested by Sumter Co. deputies

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wedgefield man on Friday who was wanted for breaking into a home and stealing items.
Officials said Antonie Spann was one of four men who entered a home on Peacock Drive in December and took televisions, weapons, computer devices, and other items. Investigators said Spann was caught on camera during the incident with three other suspects.
The three others -- David Frazier, Rose Driggers, and Matthew Burch -- have been arrested and charged as well for their involvement.
Spann has been charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.
