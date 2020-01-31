Four students charged in assaults of peers at Richland Co. high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four students face charges related to sexual and physical assaults on the campus of Ridge View High School this week.
Two separate assaults happened on Monday and Tuesday after school, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The first assault reported was after school Tuesday, when deputies say three students held a 15-year-old male victim down while a fourth student sexually assaulted him. All four suspects are 14 and 15 years old, deputies said.
While investigating the first report, deputies discovered a similar assault had happened on Monday after school.
In that assault, deputies say three students assaulted a 14-year-old student.
Those three students are charged in both assaults, deputies said. There was a fourth student involved in the assault Tuesday, RCSD said.
One of the suspects, who is 15, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in Tuesday’s assault, as well as assault and battery in Monday’s incident.
Two of the students face two counts of assault and battery by a mob for both assaults. And one student faces one charge of assault and battery by a mob.
The suspects are not being named because of their ages.
The 15-year-old charged with criminal sexual conduct is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin. S. Glenn Detention Center.
RCSD said school officials are cooperating. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.