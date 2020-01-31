First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For A Chilly, Raw Day With Heavy Rain Likely

First Alert Today For A Chilly Rain, Some Rain Heavy At Times
Low pressure developing in the Gulf off the Florida coast will rapidly blow up over southeast GA and move off our coast during the day. There will be plenty of moisture to work with, so expect widespread showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy at times. High pressure to our North will provide Wedge like conditions...meaning we won't get out of the 40s for daytime Highs.
The Low will be Northeast of us by Saturday, however still thinking we'll have a hard time breaking the cloud deck for most of the day. At least we'll be about 10 degrees warmer Saturday.
Sunshine returns for Sunday! Highs in the middle 60s. 70s with unsettled weather to return next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today for a chilly rain with some heavy rain likely
- Clouds Saturday with clearing late day. Sunny on Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Breezy and chilly...Highs in the upper 40s. Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tonight: Rain ending late. Cloudy overnight. Lows lower 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, slow clearing. Highs upper 50s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs middle 60s
