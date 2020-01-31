Fathers in the Midlands share their proud #GirlDad photos

Proud dads everywhere are now posting pics of their daughters on social media, including yours truly. (Source: Greg Adaline)
By Greg Adaline | January 31, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 6:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the world mourns NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, a big part of his life -- his love for his daughters -- has gone viral.

It started when ESPN reporter Elle Duncan paid tribute to Bryant and his relationship with his daughter Giana, who also tragically died in the helicopter crash.

Duncan recounted how it reminded her of the relationship she enjoys with her own father, and the hashtag #GirlDad was born.

Proud dads everywhere are now posting pics of their daughters on social media, including yours truly. Here’s a photo of me and my girls:

#GirlDad ♥️

And we asked all of you to participate in the hashtag and send us your #GirlDad photos.

We got dozens of submissions. It’s a heartwarming and amazing tribute to Kobe Bryant and dads everywhere.

