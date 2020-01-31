Dreher High retires jersey of basketball legend English

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 20 years after being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Alex English will see his jersey hang in the rafters where it all started for him.
Dreher High School retired English’s jersey after he went on to have a stellar playing career for the former South Carolina Gamecocks and in the National Basketball Association.
“It means a lot,” English said. “I have been gone away from this school for over 42 years and, to come back and see the improvements and to come back and being honored, that’s a wonderful thing. It just seems like it was so long ago.”
English scored 25,613 points during his career in the NBA and was named an All-Star eight times. While playing for the Nuggets, he set 31 franchise records. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. English was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.
English was also inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988. He holds the Gamecocks’ record for most field goals made (855) while remaining in the top 10 in several other career categories in the record book including, games started, minutes played, points scored, rebounds, and blocked shots.
The ceremony took place at Dreher High tonight at halftime of the boys’ basketball game.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.