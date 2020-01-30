Walter Scott’s mother passes away

Judy Scott was quite simply a remarkable woman. I am so sorry to hear that she passed away. I wish that I had grown to know and love her under different circumstances. This community still does not quite understand how fortunate we are and how grateful we should be that Miss Judy was the matriarch who not only led her family to peace, but who also led the rest of us. I am convinced that without Miss Judy, our community would have burned. God rest her soul.