Walter Scott’s mother passes away

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man fatally shot by a former North Charleston police officer in 2015 has passed away.
Family members say Judy Scott died on Tuesday. She was 76.
Her son, Walter Scott, was shot and killed on April 4, 2015.
The former North Charleston police officer who shot him, Michael Slager, pleaded guilty to the federal charge of violating Scott’s civil rights and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“Today is a day of victory for Walter. We got justice,” Judy Scott said on the day Slager pleaded guilty. “I love my son. I miss him dearly. And I thank God for justice.”
In 2017, when Judy Scott was asked if she forgave Slager for killing her son, she responded, “Yes I do. Because the forgiver lives in me. I have to forgive him because I must be forgiven.”
She said that she felt good about Slager’s plea agreement because no matter how many years Slager was given in prison it would not bring back Walter.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released the following statement:
Judy Scott was quite simply a remarkable woman. I am so sorry to hear that she passed away. I wish that I had grown to know and love her under different circumstances. This community still does not quite understand how fortunate we are and how grateful we should be that Miss Judy was the matriarch who not only led her family to peace, but who also led the rest of us. I am convinced that without Miss Judy, our community would have burned. God rest her soul.
