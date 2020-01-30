Deputies release new photo of car seen in video hitting S.C. school crossing officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a driver who was caught on camera hitting a school crossing officer in downtown Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened on Jan. 24 at 7:42 a.m. at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on 1002 King Street.
Deputies released pictures and a video of the incident. On Thursday, they released a new photo of the vehicle which they said appears to have paper tags.
Anybody with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is the second incident involving a school crossing officer this year.
“On January 16, on Wappoo Road in West Ashley, a motorist was cited after a school crossing officer was struck by a vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment,” CCSO officials said. “The sheriff’s office urges drivers to use extra caution in school zones, to follow the crossing officer’s directions, and to yield right-of-way until students and crossing officers have exited the crosswalk.”
