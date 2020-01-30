Teen charged with armed robbery of juvenile walking home from school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old faces several charges in connection to a juvenile who reported her phone stolen while walking home from school.
The crime happened Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m. on Circle Drive, off Satchelford Drive near Two Notch Road.
Deputies say the victim was walking home with her friend when the suspect robbed her of her phone at gunpoint.
To’Quasja Lachay Bates, 18, was arrested early Thursday morning at her home, deputies said.
Bates faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon. She’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
