Santee man arrested, charged with shooting into home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Santee is facing charges after shooting into a home while a family, including small children, were inside.
“There were children in this home but that apparently didn’t matter,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It matters to me and it matters to the rest of the community, so he’s charged with the maximum charges we can put on him.”
Kenneth Moorer, 29, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
On January 26th, investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Laquita Drive.
The owner of the home reported someone was firing into her residence. She said she was watching tv when she heard a knock at her window and another knock at her door around 3 a.m. The woman said she did not want trouble from a man she recognized as Moorer.
A man inside the home reported seeing Moorer take photos of his car before gunshots were fired, striking the residence.
During a court hearing this today it was revealed that investigators found at least nine gunshot holes in the residence.
Moorer’s bond was denied.
