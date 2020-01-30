Three suspects identified in connection with deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have named a second suspect charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.
Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, identified the suspect as 24-year-old Davijon Khalil McCall. He was taken into custody at a home in Durham, N.C., by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to authorities.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show McCall was booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder. Baker said additional warrants may be forthcoming.
Another suspect, Darius Dickey, also faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him bond. According to a press release from the city of Hartsville, he is expected back in court for additional charges.
City officials said murder warrants have been rescinded against a third person in custody whom officers originally believed to be the suspect. That person, however, is facing third-degree assault and battery charges in connection to the case, the release stated. The suspect isn’t being named until warrants have been served.
A bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge. Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed. Officials said three others were injured.
“Our city is a close knit community, but more than that, it is family," Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, said in a statement. "We are all brokenhearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.