Police charge second suspect with murder in deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – Officials have named a second suspect charged in a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.
Davijon Khalil McCall, 24, is charged with murder and could face additional charges, officials said.
U.S. Marshals tracked McCall down to a house in Durham, North Carolina as soon as police identified him as a suspect. He was booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, records show.
Another suspect, Darius Dickey, also faces several charges, including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court Monday on those charges where a judge denied him bond. Dickey will soon face additional charges, officials said.
Both Dickey and McCall will face a judge Thursday at 4 p.m. for a bond hearing.
Officials said a third suspect who was in custody related to the shooting will not be charged with murder. That man has not been named pending warrants served against him, but officials said he will be charged with assault and battery.
The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed. Officials said three others were injured.
Bakhsh was a freshman at Coker University and a member of the men’s lacrosse team.
“Our city is a close knit community, but more than that, it is family," Lauren Baker, a spokeswoman for the city of Hartsville, said in a statement. "We are all brokenhearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF/WIS. All rights reserved.