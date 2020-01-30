Orangeburg Co. man arrested after deputies find drugs, gun in home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.
Officials said Londell Sackel has been charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deputies searched a home in North on Livingston Avenue. After noticing several cars in the yard, authorities found an estimated $5,600 in marijuana, another $2,000 in oxycodone/acetaminophen, $250 in cocaine, just under $100 in ecstasy, and a 9mm Taurus handgun.
According to the incident report, Sackel claimed ownership for all of the drugs and the gun.
Bond was set for Sackel at $37,500.
