New year, new start to a new dish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Thursday’s “Talk of the Town,” with a new year, how about a new start to eating well.
Lere' Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again and the instructor at Lere's Barn.
Lere’ wants you to know how to make a kale salad dish that should be a regular part of your meals.
Lere’s Kale Salad On The Go
Ingredients:
6 oz. curly kale, stalk removed, broken into smaller pieces or chopped
1 handful of arugula
1 large red bell pepper, finely diced
1 large yellow bell pepper, finely diced
2 cups baby tomatoes, halved
6 spring onions, finely sliced or 1/2 small red onion, finely diced
Handful of sprouts
Add-ins:
Oven-roasted butternut squash
Chickpeas
Avocado
Sunflower or pumpkin seeds
Pinch of dried cranberries
Directions:
Add the kale to a large bowl. Pour the salad dressing below over the kale and massage for 4-5 minutes until the kale is tender.
Add the massaged kale and arugula to a large salad platter and layer the rest of the salad ingredients over the greens.
Serve and enjoy.
Dressing:
6 Tablespoons cold-pressed olive oil
4 Tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar
2 Tablespoons maple syrup or raw honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Salt and crushed black pepper to taste
1 thumbnail size fresh ginger root, peeled and zested
1 small garlic clove, peeled and crushed
Add all the dressing ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Great to make a big batch and store in a mason jar in the fridge for the week ahead.
Lere’ offers group wellness talks, cooking demonstrations, and holds special events at Lere’s Barn on Bookman Mill Road in Irmo.
Call 803-403-4777 to register or visit www.aliveagainonline.com
