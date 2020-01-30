Nebraska movie theater guests taken to hospital after being served toxic cleaning solution

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, two guests and a staff member were accidentally served a cleaning solution in their drinks. This is a truly awful situation, and we have made contact with the guests so we can do everything we can to make this right. We are sincerely sorry and have already put in place a thorough review to ensure that this was an isolated incident and we firmly believe it was. Our company’s health and safety procedures were clearly not followed, and the employee responsible has been terminated. We have initiated a full staff retraining to ensure that it does not happen again.

Alamo Drafthouse