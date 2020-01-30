Lawsuit alleges Richland Co. teacher kissed, inappropriately held middle school student

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a middle school student has filed a lawsuit against Lexington-Richland School District 5 claiming a teacher kissed and inappropriately held their child in the classroom.
In the suit, the family claims this happened to their child three separate times at Dutch Fork Middle School between January and May of 2019.
The inappropriate conduct included kissing, holding the child on her lap, touching and hugging, and making inappropriate comments, the lawsuit claims.
The family claims the child suffered mental anguish, embarrassment and sadness from the alleged actions by the teacher.
School officials did not do enough to protect the child, the lawsuit claims, and didn’t properly supervise the teacher.
The family is suing for damages.
WIS is not aware of any criminal charges against the teacher at the center of this lawsuit and is therefore not naming her.
A spokeswoman for the district said they do face a lawsuit of this nature involving a middle school student and teacher, and that teacher is no longer employed with the district. However, she did not name the school or teacher involved.
This story will be updated if additional information is confirmed.
