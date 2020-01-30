Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AIRPORT PEEPING
Raleigh-Durham airport staffer charged with 'secret peeping'
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials say an employee has been charged with secret peeping after authorities were tipped off about "potential illegal activity" at the airport. News outlets report that 30-year-old Brennan Stevenson was arrested Wednesday by Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority law enforcement. Officials told WRAL-TV that he has since been removed from his position as a contract compliance officer and is not allowed on airport property. Police say Stevenson is charged with the felonies of possessing and disseminating an image obtained through secret peeping. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
EMERGENCY TEAM-PUERTO RICO
North Carolina emergency response team goes to Puerto Rico
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 12-member team from North Carolina is spending two weeks in Puerto Rico helping islanders deal with earthquake damage. The state Division of Emergency Management says structural engineers, an architect and search and rescue team are assessing damage from the earthquakes and aftershocks that began in late December. They're focusing first on residences to make sure they're structurally sound enough for families to return home. Puerto Rico's emergency management office requested the help through a mutual-assistance compact. North Carolina also provided extensive help to Puerto Rico in late 2017, after Hurricane Maria.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SENTENCING
N. Carolina man sentenced for posing as teen, receiving porn
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has announced that a North Carolina man convicted of making and receiving child pornography has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina says 49-year-old Ezekial Sandoval pleaded guilty to child exploitation and manufacturing in November. He was initially indicted on 12 related counts in May. The statement says investigators found that Sandoval had been posing online as a teenage girl named. Prosecutors say he convinced an 11-year-old Michigan girl to send explicit images of herself. The online user’s phone number was registered to Sandoval.
OBIT-HARRIS
Former N Carolina legislator, mayor Oscar Harris dies at 80
DUNN, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina state senator, small-town mayor and close ally of Democratic governors has died at age 80. A family spokesman of Oscar Harris said he died late Tuesday near his home from an apparent heart attack. Harris served five terms as mayor of the Harnett County city of Dunn before choosing not to seek reeelection last year. Harris served four years in the Senate beginining in 1999. He was the campaign treasurer for Gov. Beverly Perdue and also served on the state Board of Transportation as an appointee of four-term Gov. Jim Hunt.
AP-US-AIRPORT-WORKER-KILLED
Regional airline fined in death of Charlotte airport worker
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina have levied a fine against a regional subsidiary of American Airlines months after the death of an airport worker. The Charlotte Observer reports that the N.C. Department of Labor fined Piedmont Airlines $19,600 after its investigation into the death of Kendrick Hudson, a worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Hudson was killed last summer when the baggage tug he was driving overturned after he had swerved to avoid a piece of luggage on the tarmac. Hudson's family has filed a lawsuit against the airport and American Airlines.
LEGIONNAIRE'S DISEASE
NC report: Hot tub water caused Legionnaire's outbreak
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — State officials say hot tub water that sprayed into the air likely caused an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease that killed four people in North Carolina last year. The state Department of Health and Human released its final report on the outbreak, which infected people who attended a state fair in western North Carolina. The report says people attending the North Carolina Mountain State Fair in September in Fletcher were likely exposed to the bacteria in aerosolized water from hot tubs on display at the fair. The report tallied tallied 136 cases of Legionnaire's disease and one case of Pontiac fever.
WORKPLACE DEATH INVESTIGATION
NC man's death at work site being investigated by state
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — State safety investigators are looking into the death of a North Carolina man at a work site where he was pinned under a dump truck. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the N.C. Safety and Health Division is investigating the death of 54-year-old Daniel Ray Boles. Police say Boles died Monday when he was pinned under a truck. A spokeswoman for the state Labor Department says the safety division has opened an investigation with Gwyn Electrical Plumbing Heating and Cooling Inc. of Winston-Salem. An office manager for Gwyn confirms that Boles was the company's commercial sales and project manager.
POLICE OFFICER-FATAL SHOOTING
North Carolina police officer shoots, kills fleeing man
GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer has fatally shot a man who fled a home where the officer was attempting to serve warrants. Graham Police Chief Jeff Prichard identified 20-year-old Jaquyn Oneill Light of Graham as the shooting victim Wednesday. Police had drawn multiple warrants for Light for charges including misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor simple assault. The police department has not released the name of the officer involved, or the races of the officer and the dead man. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation begins into the shooting.