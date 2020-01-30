Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An American husband and wife who have died from their injuries in a New Zealand volcanic eruption leave behind twin 6-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy. Pratap Singh died this week after his wife Mayuari died at the same Auckland hospital last month. The couple's nephew described how they were loved in Atlanta's Indian American community. He said Pratap Singh was exuberant and had unconditional love for everyone around him. He said Mayuari was an ambitious professional and supermom who would hand-make delicious meals, whether the food was from Indian, American, Italian or Mexican culture.