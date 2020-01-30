Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Ebenezer pastor Raphael Warnock enters US Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — The pastor of the Rev. Martin Luther King's church in Atlanta is running for the U.S. Senate. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is challenging newly appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Warnock has an influential pulpit at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, and his entrance adds Democratic star power to the race. Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman and political novice who already has to defend the seat against her fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins. Their battle over loyalty to President Donald Trump could drive suburban voters and women away from the GOP in what's shaping up to be a battleground state.
GEORGIA SENATE ELECTION LAW
Georgia House rethinks plan for primaries in Senate election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's rules might not be changing after all for a special election pitting appointed incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rep. Doug Collins, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and others. Current law holds that all candidates, Republican and Democrat, would run against each other on the November ballot, with a January runoff if no one wins a majority. House Bill 757 would change Georgia law to require primary elections to determine each party's nominees ahead of the special election. On Thursday, the rules committee sent it back to the governmental affairs committee for more work.
GEORGIA EXECUTION
Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago has been put to death in Georgia. Sixty-six-year-old inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. Officials said Lance's time of death was at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. He became the first inmate executed by the state of Georgia this year. The U.S. Supreme Court had denied an 11th-hour defense request to block the execution. The inmate made no final statement before the sentence was carried out.
ANTI-GANG BILLS-GEORGIA
Kemp's anti-gang push includes expanded prosecutor powers
ATLANTA (AP) — As part of his anti-gang push, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to let prosecutors charge crimes across multiple counties. He also wants to let prosecutors seek the death penalty for murders committed during gang activity. The Republican Kemp plans Thursday to roll out the proposals, descriptions of which were obtained by The Associated Press. A second bill would create a legal division at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and let those lawyers serve as special prosecutors for gang crimes. In addition to new laws, Kemp wants to increase GBI spending by more than $1 million to add gang task force investigators.
CRIME SPREE-SENTENCING
Prosecutor: Man could spend life in prison for crime spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Georgia man who admitted to being involved in a string of armed robberies and carjackings could be sentenced to life in prison. News outlets report 30-year-old Demetrius Jackson pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday. He and an accomplice were accused of at least five robberies and at least three carjackings in Georgia and South Carolina in the span of about three weeks in November 2018. The crime spree ended when a store employee shot Jackson during an armed robbery. The mandatory minimum sentence for Jackson is 17 years in prison but a prosecutor says he could receive a life sentence.
DELTA-EMPLOYEE KILLED
Police: Suspect in slaying of Delta employee killed himself
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police say the suspect in the slaying of a Delta Air Lines employee in a company parking lot near Atlanta's airport killed himself when authorities attempted to make contact with him. College Park police said Wednesday that Raeshaun Antonie Jones was the primary suspect in the fatal shooting Sunday of Alexis Reed and the separate killing of another woman in Clayton County. Reed was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Jones knew both women.
TROOPERS FIRED-GEORGIA
Georgia State Patrol fires 30-plus new troopers for cheating
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says an entire graduating class of its Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal. Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that 32 troopers were fired after being accused of cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the school's curriculum. One trooper resigned after the cheating allegations came to light. All 33 are August graduates of the 106th Trooper School. McDonough says he's ordered a complete audit of the training department, which could lead to people higher up being disciplined.
NEW ZEALAND-VOLCANO
Volcano victims were well-known Indian Americans in Atlanta
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An American husband and wife who have died from their injuries in a New Zealand volcanic eruption leave behind twin 6-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy. Pratap Singh died this week after his wife Mayuari died at the same Auckland hospital last month. The couple's nephew described how they were loved in Atlanta's Indian American community. He said Pratap Singh was exuberant and had unconditional love for everyone around him. He said Mayuari was an ambitious professional and supermom who would hand-make delicious meals, whether the food was from Indian, American, Italian or Mexican culture.