First Alert Forecast: Sun Today, Rain Returns Tomorrow.

First Alert Day Friday For Chilly Rain, Some Heavy At Times
Sunshine today will give way to clouds moving in by tonight. This will be the leading edge of a vigorous rain event for much of the state Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Low pressure moves from the Gulf to off the coast Saturday morning. Skies will slowly clear during the day Saturday with improving conditions for Sunday.
First Alert Friday
Low pressure will bring rain to the state late Friday. Some rain will be heavy. Chilly temperatures as we hold in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and seasonable temperatures today
- Alert Day Friday for a chilly rain with some heavy rain likely
- Clouds Saturday with clearing late day. Sunny on Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s
Tonight: Scattered clouds. Lows lower 40s
First Alert Friday: Rain likely by afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Rain chance 90% Highs upper 40s
Saturday: Scattered showers early morning then slow clearing. Highs upper 50s
Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. High Near 60
