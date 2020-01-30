Deputies arrest 3 juveniles in shooting death of Summerville High School student

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County’s sheriff says three arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Summerville High School student Monday night.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies also announced the arrest of Diante Xavier Shelton.
“At this time we are still working on the motive that caused this terrible thing to happen,” Knight said at a Thursday morning news conference.
Knight said the juveniles, whose identities were not released because of their age, are between 16 and 17 years old. One of the juveniles may be charged as an adult, Knight said.
He thanked the citizens of Flowertown Village for coming forward to help them bring closure to the case as well as school resource officers who helped deputies identify people investigators needed to speak with.
“By no means are we near completion of this investigation,” Knight said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and that is why you don’t see any of the investigators standing here right now. They are still out working right now.”
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road.
Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch a shooting victim who had been shot in the head was in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
Family, friends and neighbors shared their memory of Perry on Tuesday. They say he was a Summerville High School football and track athlete.
The news conference comes on the same day a student-organized memorial service was planned for Perry at the high school. That event is private and not open to the media, school district officials said.
