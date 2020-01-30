Blount, NC Central host SC St.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 68.5 points per game and allowed 57.8 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 63.5 points scored and 74.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He's also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.