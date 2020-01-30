Beazer: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 4:43 PM

ATLANTA (AP) _ Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $417.8 million in the period.

Beazer shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.21, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

