11-year-old charged for bringing stun gun to Dent Middle School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 11-year-old Dent Middle School student is facing charges after they brought a stun gun to the school.
The student told officials she was using the stun gun as a flashlight to see where she was walking when coming to school.
The student then took the device into the cafeteria and handed it off to other students. At one point the stun gun went off.
Other students who heard the device go off alerted a teacher. The stun gun was then taken by a school administrator who gave it to the school resource officer.
The 11-year-old student will be charged with possessing a weapon on school property. She has been released into the custody of her parents.
No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.
