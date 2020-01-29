Talk of the Town: Run, walk, crawl for those who can’t in the Cupid’s Chase 5K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talk of the Town, Community Options will soon host the Cupid's Chase 5K at Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia.
On Saturday, February 8, Community Options will hold its 12th annual Cupid's Chase 5K event in support of people with disabilities. All funds raised will support people with disabilities in the Columbia region. The race will be one of 31 Cupid's Chase races taking place on February 8 across nine states. Last year, Community Options netted more than $100,000 with 6,000 runners in attendance across the country.
Community Options holds its annual 5K to raise money to help support individuals with disabilities in their local communities. Each runner will receive a shirt that says "Available" or "Unavailable" in spirit of the Valentine's Day theme. You can register for any of the race locations at www.CupidsChase.org.
If you would like more information about the Cupid’s Chase 5K, contact Lindsey Daniel at 803-750-3271 or Lindsey.Daniel@comop.org.
