RCSD: 17-year-old charged with punching teacher

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School is accused of punching her teacher in the face.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the school’s resource office was contacted by an administrator in connection with an assault that had occurred.
According to reports, the teacher had taken the student into the hallway to have a conversation. The teacher says the student cursed at her in the classroom.
During the conversation, the student punched the teacher in the face with a closed fist, deputies said. The punch caused redness and swelling to the teacher’s eye and jaw. Those injuries were treated by the school nurse.
The student was removed from the classroom and charged with assault and battery. She has been released into the custody of her parents.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.