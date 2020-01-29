New Jersey man pleads guilty to Orangeburg Co. arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 37-year-old man from New Jersey has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a business in Holly Hill back in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Marvin Smith-Capers is accused of setting Joy’s Touch of Class on fire in downtown Holly Hill on Jan. 8, 2018. Officials said Smith-Capers spent two hours stealing merchandise from the store before the fire took place.
The fire ultimately damaged three stores and caused more than $1 million in damages.
Authorities in Holly Hill said they noticed Smith-Capers recklessly pulled into the road opposite their direction in a GMC Yukon. The vehicle was followed by police until the Yukon lost control and overturned, ejecting Smith-Capers along with the stolen merchandise.
Officials later linked Smith-Capers to the scene of the fire using the ankle monitor he was wearing during his previous probationary sentence.
Smith-Capers faces five to 20 years in federal prison and is subject to a $250,000 fine.
