More than $700,000 used by state agencies in full-scale search for missing Sumter 5-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State agencies involved in the months-long search for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams spent more than $700,000 in an effort to bring the little girl home.
Sumter Police said Nevaeh Adams, 5, and her mother, Sharee Bradley, were killed by Daunte Johnson, 28, at Bradley’s Sumter apartment in August 2019. Bradley’s body was found inside her apartment by one of her children, while Adams was missing. Police allege Johnson put Adams’ body in a nearby trash bin after he killed her. On Oct. 18, after searching the Richland Landfill off and on for about two months, Adams’ remains were discovered.
According to a FOIA request, the five agencies involved in the search of the Richland County Landfill were the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Transportation, South Carolina Forestry Commission, State Fire and Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Department expenses are as follows:
SLED: $72,051.69
SCDOT: $144,777.00
SC Forestry: $102,087.44
SC Fire: $365,000.00
DHEC: $30,000.00
Total: $713,916.13
