More than $700,000 used by state agencies in full-scale search for missing Sumter 5-year-old

Sumter Police said Nevaeh Adams, 5, and her mother, Sharee Bradley, were killed by Daunte Johnson, 28, at Bradley’s Sumter apartment in August 2019. Bradley’s body was found inside her apartment by one of her children, while Adams was missing. Police allege Johnson put Adams’ body in a nearby trash bin after he killed her. On Oct. 18, after searching the Richland Landfill off and on for about two months, Adams’ remains were discovered.