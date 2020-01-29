Lexington County man charged with distributing, possessing child pornography

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Lexington County man on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Fred Rufus Kerr, Jr., 54, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Kerr. Officials say he distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
If found guilty of all counts against him, Kerr could face a 150-year prison sentence.
Kerr was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
