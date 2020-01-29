Former Gamecocks WR launches campaign to run for S.C. Congress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A familiar name to Gamecock football fans is now running for Congress in South Carolina.
Former South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown announced his candidacy for Congress. According to his website, Brown is running in South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, which is comprised of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties.
Brown played for South Carolina from 2006 to 2009. While there, Brown caught 85 passes for 1,124 yards and four touchdowns.
After his playing days, Brown went on to work for the South Carolina Department of Commerce for six years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he works for Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP, an accounting firm in Charlotte.
Rep. Ralph Norman currently serves the Fifth Congressional District.
