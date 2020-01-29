‘Disney’s The Lion King’ coming to Columbia, new Broadway season lineup announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Broadway in Columbia announced an exciting lineup for its upcoming season, it also shared news that “Disney’s The Lion King” will make its premier in Columbia during the following season!
The first musical coming to the Koger Center for the Arts later this year is a show that has taken the world by storm -- “Les Misérables.”
Other shows in the 2020-2021 lineup include crowd-favorites such as “Waitress” and “Jersey Boys,” as well as classics like “South Pacific” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Here is the full schedule for the upcoming season:
- LES MISERABLES – Sept. 29, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2020
- A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS – Dec. 16 and 17, 2020
- WAITRESS – Jan. 19 and 20, 2021
- JERSEY BOYS – Feb. 21, 2021
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – March 22 and 23, 2021
- SOUTH PACIFIC – April 6 and 7, 2021
- ANASTASIA – May 25 and 26, 2021
“Disney’s The Lion King” comes to Columbia during the 2021-2022 season.
Patrons who buy season tickets for the upcoming season will get first dibs on tickets to “The Lion King.” That’s because renewing season ticket subscribers can essentially lock in their seats now for that show.
Season ticket packages start at $199. They are available at Koger’s box office, or over the phone at 803-251-2222. For more information, click or tap here.
