Police: Woman killed by boyfriend during fight at Sumter motel was beaten, strangled

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police charged a Sumter man with murder, accusing him of killing his girlfriend during a fight at a motel.
It happened at the Downtown Sumter Motor Inn on Main Street.
Police were called to the motel around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman dead.
Ebony Elizabeth Canty, 35, of Sumter, died of blunt head trauma and strangulation, the coroner determined.
Her boyfriend, Freddie Ladale Curtis, 44, of Sumter, was still at the motel when police arrived and was taken into custody.
Curtis is charged with murder.
WIS looked into the suspect’s criminal history and found he is a registered sex offender.
Curtis was first convicted of sex crimes involving a minor back in 2002. He was sentenced to five years in prison in that case.
After a string of fraud, forgery and burglary charges, Curtis again faced sexual assault charges related to an underage victim in 2016. He was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 15 years in jail in that case. However, documents show that sentence was suspended and he only had to serve six months, with five years of probation.
He was arrested and charged with violating that probation in Oct. 2019, court documents state.
Curtis is being held in the Sumter County jail.
