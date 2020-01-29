Deficit to top $1 trillion, according to OMB, as former presidential candidates make their plea to SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report is projecting the federal deficit will grow to more than 1 trillion dollars in 2020. That's according to the nonpartisan group tasked with laying out our nation's economic landscape.
The Congressional Budget Office says this fiscal year the government will spend $4.6 trillion and bring in just $3.6 trillion, leaving the country with about 1 trillion in debt. The Office reports the 2017 tax cuts and more government spending are big factors in the deficit’s growth. To stop what they call a downward spiral, two former governors and former presidential candidates are traveling the country calling for states to take action to stop the debt from growing. Their latest aim is right here in the Palmetto State.
"If we don't fix this, programs like Social Security are at risk,” said former Wisconsin Governor and former presidential candidate, Scott Walker. “We have to fix it so we can protect our seniors, our federal government in a way that all the states are doing right now... all of us are doing in our own homes and our own businesses. It's only the federal government that doesn't have to live by the rules the rest of us do.”
Walker and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee are making their case to South Carolina legislators to pass a resolution to call a convention of states. They hope to make South Carolina the 29th state to call for the convention, in an effort to pass a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to balance its annual budget, which it is not required to do now. They need 34 state legislatures to sign on to call the convention and 38 states to ratify an amendment.
"What if the federal government doesn't have any more money? And every penny it gets goes to pay interest on a debt? Rather than be able to pay for the military, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare,” said Huckabee. “When that happens, everybody loses and nobody wins."
The League of Women’s Voters is one group that opposes the idea of a constitutional convention, saying in a statement in part: "This tumultuous time in our politics is not appropriate for an experiment with a process that has been considered excessively dangerous for more than 230 years. It is also not a time to tie the hands of our federal government to respond to our needs."
The league’s statement continued to say that the federal government must have the flexibility to respond to natural, economic and national security needs, or any crisis that doesn't offer a warning.
Meanwhile, former Governor Nikki Haley tweeted out her support for the two governors' visit.... saying: "We all live on a budget, our government should too."
The bills are currently tied up in committees and have been for more than a year. The Senate’s version of the bill currently sits in Judiciary Committee, as well as the House’s version, which also sits in the House Judiciary Committee.
