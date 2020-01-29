'It’s been very emotional’: Coker University remembers student who died after Hartsville lounge shooting

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh. Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community,” a statement provided to WMBF News from Coker University said. “The entire Coker campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”