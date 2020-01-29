Carowinds announces 2020 opening day, event lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds has announced its opening day for 2020 season, as well as, an amazing event line up.
Opening day will be on Saturday, March 21st. This season’s opener will be Monster Jam Thunder Alley for a limited time.
The park will be open for Spring Break, April 6-19. Carolina Harbor opens in mid-May debuting Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat racer in the Southeast.
In June the Grand Carnivale, an international celebration that includes the full-scale Spectacle of Color Parade, will be featured at the park.
Shortly after their Celebrate America Fireworks show for July 4th, Carowinds will open Carolina Summer Nights, followed by SCarowinds, the Great Pumpkin Fest and Peanuts Celebration.
Carowinds plans to end the year with an amazing WinterFest and family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration.
Guests can purchase Carowinds Gold Season Pass or free Pre-K passes for children ages 3 to 5 here. Season Passholders can attend a special preview night on Friday, March 20th and be the first to experience Monster Jam Thunder Alley.
